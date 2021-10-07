CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8Sports Blitz High School Football Update for Oct. 6

By Emma North
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Natalie Kalibat and Tyler Thrasher are back this week with the latest on Central Virginia high school football! Varina High School secured a win over Hanover High School in last week’s game of the week, with a final score of 34-12. Looking ahead to this week Tyler looks at the Highland Springs Springers versus Patrick Henry Patriots match up. For those epic games and more, check out this week’s update!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Epic Games#Varina High School#Blitz#American Football#Hanover High School
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

