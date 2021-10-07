8Sports Blitz High School Football Update for Oct. 6

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Natalie Kalibat and Tyler Thrasher are back this week with the latest on Central Virginia high school football! Varina High School secured a win over Hanover High School in last week’s game of the week, with a final score of 34-12. Looking ahead to this week Tyler looks at the Highland Springs Springers versus Patrick Henry Patriots match up. For those epic games and more, check out this week’s update!

