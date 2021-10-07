CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 905 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Slickford, or 13 miles south of Monticello, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Pisgah, Hidalgo, Powersburg, Slickford and Sunnybrook. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

