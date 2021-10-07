Rams GM Wants Murray and Wilson to Play Baseball

There is no better example of how week-to-week the NFL is than what the talk has been since the Cardinals dismantled the Rams on Sunday.

The Rams were the darlings of the league and hardly a minute would go by that the exploits of quarterback Matthew Stafford weren’t being discussed.

We know what happened. Stafford had, at best, an average day, while Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led his team to 465 total yards and 37 points against the vaunted Rams defense. Meanwhile, the Rams had scored only 13 until a meaningless touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter.

Now, Murray is the leader in the MVP race on betting boards, and the Rams have to play the Seahawks on a short week Thursday night.

Surely, the MVP talk is a waste of breath after four games because the odds change weekly. As soon as Murray struggles in a game, his odds will fall, and if the Rams find a way to win in Seattle, perceptions will be adjusted ... again.

Still, Rams general manager Les Snead knows the challenge his defense faces in going against quarterback Russell Wilson four days after chasing Murray all over the field.

It’s why Snead had a suggestion while appearing on the “Coach (Sean) McVay Show” Monday.

Noting that both Wilson and Murray were drafted by MLB teams, Snead said of Wilson, “I want him to play baseball. Kyler and him can go play baseball.”

When show co-host and former Rams defensive tackle D’Marco Farr said, “At least for this week,” Snead objected.

He said, “No, forever. Because next week means something, too. So, hey, baseball, right? They get paid more in baseball, right? Why would you play football?”

When it was mentioned that the team’s defense should be better prepared having played against Murray so close to Wilson, Snead mentioned the job the team’s backup quarterback has been doing on the scout-team offense.

“That’s very fair to say. Nothing else I can say,” Snead said. “And I don’t know if y’all were able to see it, but John Wolford did a heck of a job last week. I guess the results may not say it but boy, did he run around out there like Russell Wilson. He was acting like, on the scout team, Kyler Murray.”

It also shows, that no matter how much a team attempts to replicate what a running back can do, it’s nothing like facing the real thing.