(Greenfield) A lot rides on the line when Nodaway Valley/O-M travels to Panorama in Week 8. A win for the Wolverines would seal a playoff spot. Nodaway Valley/O-M stayed in the playoff hunt with a 14-6 win over West Central Valley last week. Coach Seth Comly says they got back to some of the things they were doing during their 2-1 start. “We got back to our basics, focusing on what we do best. Playing good defense, playing good offense, and being sound special teams wise.”

GREENFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO