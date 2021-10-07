CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Tracy, police say

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRACY, Calif — A man is dead after the Tracy Police Department (TPD) says he was involved in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision Tuesday night. Police say the man, believed to be from Tracy and in his 50s, was hit on east 11th Street just east of Chrisman Road around 7 p.m. TPD said, when officers got on the scene, they found the man with severe injuries. Police said first responders also arrived on the scene to help, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

