Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Maury, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Maury; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Davidson County in middle Tennessee North Central Maury County in middle Tennessee Western Williamson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 807 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Belle Meade, Pegram, Bellevue, Leipers Fork, Natchez Trace At Highway 96, Santa Fe and Bells Bend. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.