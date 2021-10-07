CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Davidson, Maury, Williamson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson; Maury; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Davidson County in middle Tennessee North Central Maury County in middle Tennessee Western Williamson County in middle Tennessee * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 807 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Belle Meade, Pegram, Bellevue, Leipers Fork, Natchez Trace At Highway 96, Santa Fe and Bells Bend. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Davidson County, TN
City
Pegram, TN
County
Maury County, TN
City
Bellevue, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
City
Santa Fe, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Davidson Maury#Doppler#Leipers Fork#Natchez#Bells Bend
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy