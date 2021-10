A white motorist has been accused of shooting a Black man who asked him to slow down last week, the victim’s family has alleged.Bobby Gayle, of Stockton, California, was walking when he came across a white driver who was heading in the wrong direction last Friday.His brother, Marlon Gayle, told Fox40 that Mr Gayle asked the man to slow down, “And that's when a guy got out the car and he started saying the N-word and shooting my brother.” Footage of the incident shows the suspect firing at Mr Gayle seven times, allegedly striking his throat and neck, as...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO