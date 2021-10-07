Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions
A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing the law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The Supreme Court declined in September to block the law while legal challenges are pending.www.nbcnews.com
