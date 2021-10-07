CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

By Dartunorro Clark
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing the law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The Supreme Court declined in September to block the law while legal challenges are pending.

Ralph James
7d ago

Robert Lee Pitman is federal judge on the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. He joined the court in 2014 after a nomination from President Barack Obama.. whenever I see any federal judge overturning anything the democrats do like i just look at who appointed them. Again my suspicion are correct. DEMOCRATIC APPOINTED

Reply(9)
20
James
7d ago

Would not want to be this Judge Robert Lee Pitman when he has to face God and explain what he is doing with killing little baby girls and boys !

Reply(5)
9
Jamie Kelly
6d ago

So glad. Republicans do this over and over again. Pass bills that are blatantly unconstitutional and then abuse our courts trying to defend them. It’s like a racket. At least this judge wrote a solid and long opinion that won’t easily be overturned. So far, Texas is not even trying. They will lose and they know it.

Reply(7)
8
