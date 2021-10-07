CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfonso Ribeiro Shows His Soulful Side By Belting Out Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars Songs

Cover picture for the articleWe can basically be guaranteed to laugh (or at least chuckle) anytime Alfonso “Carlton Banks” Ribeiro shows up to an event!. Although the multi-talented actor, singer and America’s Funniest Videos host, recently said he’s not accepted by Black people, he recently took to a stage and belted out some soulful tunes, proving that it’s not unusual for him to jam with the best of them!

