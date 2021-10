Vax attacks: Ohio Speaker Bob Cupp said that the House will not solve the issue of school and employer coronavirus vaccine mandates and exemptions since there is no consensus among Republicans for House Bill 435. Cupp cancelled Wednesday’s expected vote on the bill and announced he’s moving the chamber onto other topics. This frees schools and businesses to enact mandates, though they’ll be subject to federal laws and orders and lawsuits sure to follow, Laura Hancock reports.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO