Catching Duchess Kate by surprise! Rami Malek reflected on a memorable 2019 conversation with the royal on Tuesday, October 5. “I just looked at Princess Kate at one point [during the 2019 BAFTA Awards] and I said, ‘This must be exhausting.’ And she said, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?’” the actor, 40, told Jimmy Kimmel, referencing Kate, 39, and Prince William’s now-3-year-old son, Prince Louis, who arrived in April 2018. “She was taken aback, and she said, ‘How are you doing?’ And I said, ‘How are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way she gave me a look, but you can tell. Imagine [being] dressed to the nines, having to talk to all these actors.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO