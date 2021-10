BMG has purchased the rights to Tina Turner’s name, image, likeness, and entire music catalog. The major acquisition—known as the Turner deal—includes her publishing rights, making it the company’s single largest artist acquisition ever. The payout from the sale was not disclosed. This is the first of many acquisitions set to be announced in the coming weeks. In a statement, the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll expressed, “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music, my work is in professional and reliable hands.” BMG CEO Hartwig...

