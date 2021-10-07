CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘What If’ Episode 9: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Secret

By ScreenCrush Staff
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first season of What If...? went out with a bang, and a finale that brought together the heroes from the previous eight episodes as the “Guardians of the Multiverse.” The opening scenes reintroduced Captain Carter from Episode 1, now teaming with the Black Widow in a scene copied almost directly from the opening of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They talk about Peggy’s love life, they jump out of a S.H.I.E.L.D. jet and do battle with Batroc, played by Georges St. Pierre from The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. All of these events happened almost beat-for-beat in The Winter Soldier, only with Steve Rogers instead of Peggy.

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Episodes#Episode 9#S H I E L D#The Winter Soldier#Marvel Easter#Disney#Loki
Twinfinite

All of Marvel’s What If Episodes, Ranked from Worst to Best

What If was a major departure from the typical live-action shows and films that Marvel fans have grown accustomed to over the last 13 years. The show had a bit of a rough start, but it certainly hit its stride as the season came to a close. Here are all of the episodes of What If ranked starting with the worst and wrapping up with the best offering of the season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel's What If..? Delayed Episode Revealed to be About Gamora and Tony Stark

Marvel’s What If..? supposedly has ten episodes but only nine made it through. While it was a successful one given its viewership and critical acclamation, one got delayed and was pushed to the second season. It was revealed by showrunners A.C. Bradley that it was the one with Tony Stark and Gamora, both were briefly seen in the finale.
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios ‘What If?…’ Features Major Fantastic Four Easter Egg

The latest of Marvel Studios’ What If…? features a nod towards one of the Fantastic Four’s most iconic villains. Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of What If…?. Without a doubt, it’s safe to say that this week’s episode of What If…? produced one of the more interesting premises we’ve seen this season. The eighth episode in the animated series from Marvel Studios asked the question: “What If Ultron had won…?” and it lived up to its tall hypothetical scenario. Instead of Ultron perishing at the hands of the Avengers, the Tony Stark-created artificial intelligence/android eventually got his hands on the Infinity Stone and became one of the most deadly villains seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
mxdwn.com

Review of Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’ Episode Eight “What If…Ultron Won?”

Following the final scene in the Thor episode, Ultron is back within the MCU through a new hypothetical scenario within Disney+’s What If…?. In one of the only episodes of this first season that picked up in another alternate timeline left off, Ultron returns to the small screen while taking the form of Vision after stealing the Mind Stone from the fallen Avenger. The co-production project of Marvel Studios and Disney+ finds itself managing an alternate reality if Ultron defeated the Avengers, Thanos, and Earth in general, leaving only Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, and Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, left to combat him on this nuclear wasteland.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

What If...? Marvel Episode 8 Spoilers: Hawkeye Now Stronger And More Powerful

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is the odd one out of the Avengers. The other superheroes have specific powers or assassin training like Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow. While he may not be the strongest in the group, he is still significant. But things for Hawkeye changed in What If...? Episode 8, where Marvel made him stronger than he had ever been.
TV SERIES
mediaite.com

Superman Will Have a Male Love Interest in Latest DC Comic

DC Comics announced that the new Superman, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a romantic relationship with a male friend. “Just like his father before him, Jon Kent has fallen for a reporter,” reads a description of the issue, announcing that the superhero is bisexual. “After initially striking up a friendship with reporter Jay Nakamura, he and Jon become romantically involved in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El #5.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Inverse

Eternals Easter egg totally changes a pivotal Avengers: Age of Ultron scene

With What If…? Season 1 nearing its end, it’s time for Marvel fans to start preparing themselves for the arrival of Eternals. The long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe film is set to be Marvel Studios’ next 2021 title. It will introduce audiences to its titular heroes — a group of immortal beings who first arrived on Earth thousands of years ago.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Why Didn’t Gamora Get Her Own ’What If…?’ Episode?

The “Guardians of the Multiverse” from the season finale of What If...? are the protagonists of all the previous episodes of the show: There’s Captain Carter from Episode 1, Star-Lord T’Challa From Episode 2, Emo Doctor Strange From Episode 4, Killmonger from Episode 6, Party Thor from Episode 7, and Black Widow from Episode 8. But then there’s an added member of the team — Gamora, wearing Thanos’ Avengers: Endgame armor — who was never introduced in a previous episode.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

What If? Episode 9: Who are the Guardians of the Multiverse in Marvel comics?

What If? episode 9 features the debut of the Guardians of the Multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who are united by The Watcher in order to take on Ultron. In the animated series, Ultron breaks through into the multiverse after acquiring all of the Infinity Stones, with The Watcher enlisting the help of various superheroes to save all remaining life. But do these Guardians of the Multiverse exist in Marvel comics, or are they a new group created specifically for the animated series?
TV SERIES
Carscoops

Can You Find The Easter Eggs In Lexus’ New IS 500 x Marvel Studio’s Eternals Spot?

Lexus revealed a new IS 500 ad today called “Parking Spot”, featuring Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” and more specifically Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo character. The two-minute spot was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, a duo known for movies like Captain America (The Winter Soldier, Civil War) and Avengers (Infinity War, Endgame). It depicts superhero Kingo trying to find an appropriate parking spot for his Lexus in order to help out in an epic battle downtown.
CARS
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

866
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy