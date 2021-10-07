CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Thorns vs Houston Dash score updates, free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NWSL online (10/6/21)

The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
In their first match back on the pitch news of sexual harassment allegations against their former coach rocked the sports world, the league-leading Portland Thorns will host the Houston Dash in front of their home town fans in what could be a tense atmosphere with fans calling for a boycott of the concessions and other. This NWSL match kick off from Providence Park on Wednesday, October 6, at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus, or streaming online on Paramount Plus.

