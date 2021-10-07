CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

VDOT: Road construction on I-81 could impact traffic in Abingdon starting Thursday

By Van Jones
 7 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. ( WJHL ) – Construction crews will be paving exit ramp 19 along Interstate 81 in Abingdon starting Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Virginia Dept. of Transporation in Bristol, starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, the southbound ramp of exit 19 will close until Friday at 6 a.m.

In addition, the right lane of I-81 southbound will also be at the same time.

