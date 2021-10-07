CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Green-Wood Cemetery launches art installation

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrMCP_0cJWb7Dl00

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy. That’s why two local artists have created a special installation at one of New York’s most historic landmarks.

The project provides visitors a way to heal during their time of grief.

The historic landmark nestled between Prospect Park and Sunset Park is a place where visitors can enjoy nature while honoring lives lost. For the artists and married couple behind the project, Candy Chang and James Reeves, it was the perfect location for the free installation called After the End — each having suffered their own personal grief.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Murals pop up in Brooklyn to showcase local artists, social justice movement

New murals are going up alongside the BQE in DUMBO, Brooklyn as part of a new project called, “Murals For The Movement.” The artwork is meant to showcase local artists and the social justice movement.  “Representation matters more than anything,” artist Marak27 said Wednesday. His work, “Back To The Essence,” is going up at Gold […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

City Harvest fills community fridges in NYC

Community fridges have been popping up all across the city to combat food insecurity.  Now, over 80 of them are getting filled up. Anyone can access the fridges 24 hours a day. Dozens of these community fridges across the city are getting fresh food deliveries this week thanks to City harvest. They’ve become a critical […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan rents soaring toward pre-pandemic levels, experts say

MANHATTAN — After a steep decline during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City rents began climbing again in recent months, returning close to pre-pandemic levels.  A report from ApartmentGuide.com found the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city dropped to $2,927 in February 2021, but then jumped back up to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Lucky Dog! Pooch trapped in NY crevice 5 days rescued, unharmed

KERHONKSON, N.Y. — A dog trapped for five days deep inside a narrow, rocky crevice at a state park north of New York City was rescued unharmed. State parks officials say while the 12-year-old dog, Liza, went days without food or water at the Minnewaska State Park Preserve, it was observed licking the damp walls […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Mexican couple owns NY farm that help feeds Bronx community

Martín and Gaudencia Rodriguez both grew up on farms in Mexico. Now they own a farm in Orange County, New York. Every Tuesday until the end of November, you can find them right on the Grand Concourse at GrowNYC’s Poe Park Greenmarket on E. 192st Street.   The Rodriguez family owns El Mimomex Farm; they’ve been married 32 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Drug users from other neighborhoods come to Harlem for methadone clinics; Local activists worry for neighborhood

HARLEM, Manhattan — Dozens of methadone clinics meant to help people with substance abuse problems are in East and Central Harlem, but concerned residents and community groups have complained these clinics attract unwanted drug use. Lifelong Harlem Resident Madlyn Stokelywants the open-air drug use and sales to stop. “We see people that could be dead, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Small Business Spotlight: Bendita Arepa in Paterson, NJ

PATERSON, NJ — From the sights to the sounds and of course the smell, stepping inside Bendita Arepa in Paterson will give most Colombian Americans a sense of home. For everyone else, their famed arepas will likely put a smile on your face. Since 2018, the family owned restaurant has built a business and a […]
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candy Chang
PIX11

NYC Open Streets program slammed by transit advocates for ‘unequal’ implementation

NEW YORK — The city’s open streets program has created open space for neighborhoods across the city during the pandemic.  https://www.transalt.org/open-streets-forever-nyc But a report and survey from Transportation Alternatives says it is not being applied as equitably as it could be.  “Open Streets are popular, beloved, effective, and lifesaving. But, new research found that the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

De Blasio: Just 15 businesses fined over NYC vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues is going so well that only 15 businesses have been fined for not enforcing the policy. De Blasio said Wednesday that the high rate of compliance with the vaccine mandate shows that “the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NewFest executive director previews festival’s must-see films

NEW YORK — From Madonna to “Mayor Pete,” New York’s leading LGBTQ+ film festival has something for everybody. NewFest Executive Director David Hatkoff stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to preview what the festival has in store for its 33rd year. The festival will kick off Oct. 15 with the East Coast premiere of filmmaker […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Wood Cemetery#Art Installation#Prospect Park#Weather
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Manhattan rents soaring toward pre-pandemic levels, experts say After a steep decline during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City rents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

3K+
Followers
922
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy