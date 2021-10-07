AEW Introduces the TBS Championship for the AEW Women's Division
All Elite Wrestling officially introduced the TBS Championship during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite. The title will be a part of the AEW Women's Division and will celebrate AEW Dynamite's upcoming move to the TBS network beginning in January. It was then confirmed that a tournament would be held to crown the first champion (similar to how Cody Rhodes became the first TNT Champion) and that Thunder Rosa, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill will all be involved in January.comicbook.com
