AEW Introduces the TBS Championship for the AEW Women's Division

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling officially introduced the TBS Championship during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite. The title will be a part of the AEW Women's Division and will celebrate AEW Dynamite's upcoming move to the TBS network beginning in January. It was then confirmed that a tournament would be held to crown the first champion (similar to how Cody Rhodes became the first TNT Champion) and that Thunder Rosa, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill will all be involved in January.

