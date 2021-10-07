AEW Introduces the TBS Championship for the AEW Women's Division

It was only a matter of time before such news arrived, that a large global pro-wrestling company would go to request a vaccination certificate from its fans, in order to attend a live wrestling event. The first that will probably be forced to do so, is All Elite Wrestling (AEW), with the next episode of Dynamite that will be broadcast from New York, which will in fact be open only to those who have the certificate of vaccination against covid- 19, just like our European green-pass.

