Woman sexually assaulted as she cleaned Meck courthouse bathroom, sheriff says

A woman reported she was sexually assaulted as she was cleaning a restroom at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening. About 4 p.m., the employee of LB&B Associates was cleaning a mirror in a men’s restroom on the fifth floor when she heard the door open and saw a man staring at her, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The man then grabbed her in an inappropriate manner, prompting her to run to seek help, she told deputies.