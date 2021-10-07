CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Boss ‘Feels Sorry’ for Ford Explorer Timberline Buyers

By Lewin Day
 7 days ago
Jeep North America President Jim Morrison says Explorer buyers are getting “tricked” into buying a less-than-capable SUV. The market for off-road vehicles is heating up. Tensions are naturally rising in check as automakers deftly maneuver and muscle for rank. Thus, it's not at all surprising to hear that Jeep North America President Jim Morrison has once again been quoted making jabs at Ford, as reported by Muscle Cars and Trucks.

