White Sox's Jose Abreu negative for COVID-19, will travel to Houston for ALDS

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, shown Sept. 14, 2020, has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness since the weekend and didn't travel with the team to Houston on Tuesday. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox slugger and reigning American League MVP Jose Abreu tested negative for COVID-19 and will travel to Houston for Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Astros on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Abreu has been dealing with flu-like symptoms since the weekend and didn't travel with the White Sox to Houston on Tuesday. The team said he'll be a game-day decision for the first game of the ALDS.

"Sunday he didn't play. He just didn't feel well," White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters Wednesday. "He caught a bit of the flu. Got to the workout [Tuesday], and he had a tough night with [a] fever, and now we're all brimming with happiness and excitement because the fever broke.

"He passed the [COVID-19] test, which [is] mandatory, and he'll be flying back here tonight. Then we'll see what his strength level is for tomorrow, but our worst fears were never realized. He'll be back in uniform."

Abreu had a .261 batting average with 30 home runs and 117 RBIs over 152 games for the AL Central champions this season.

Also Wednesday, the White Sox announced their Game 1 and 2 starters against the Astros. Lance Lynn will get the ball first in Game 1, followed by Lucas Giolito in Game 2.