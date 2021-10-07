O Nosso Abrigo by Max Agnas
The original plan was to have Salvador write lyrics about cats, because my intention when writing the song itself was to mimic the behavior of a cat. But when I called Salvador to see how the process of writing the lyrics was going, he said ”I didn’t want to write about cats, so instead I wrote about your tree outside of your childhood house.” A few months before I had shown him a picture of the tree, and how its color changes through each season every year. So this song is about the dying and birth of a tree.www.allaboutjazz.com
