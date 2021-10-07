CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
O Nosso Abrigo by Max Agnas

 7 days ago

The original plan was to have Salvador write lyrics about cats, because my intention when writing the song itself was to mimic the behavior of a cat. But when I called Salvador to see how the process of writing the lyrics was going, he said ”I didn’t want to write about cats, so instead I wrote about your tree outside of your childhood house.” A few months before I had shown him a picture of the tree, and how its color changes through each season every year. So this song is about the dying and birth of a tree.

hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
allaboutjazz.com

Spet by Robert Jukic

"Spet" ("Again") is the opening track of Robert's latest quartet recording. Bassist, composer, lyricist and producer Robert Jukič’s quartet with Slovenia’s leading improvisers Boštjan Simon on saxophone, Tomaž Gajšt on trumpet and Kristijan Krajnčan on drums. The quartet explores the sound, the borders and the freedom of a group without a harmonic instrument. Together they bring to life pictures of Robert’s compositional sketches which were inspired by humanity’s dark side and hope. Focusing on invention, creation, spontaneity, bringing the sound of comformism, opression, revolution, sarcasm, nihilism, irony…
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

3x3: Piano Trios: October 2021

It's a pretty worldly mix of trios here. While the instrumental setup is familiar as ever, these are players always happy to take it out of jazz land and wander anywhere else they wish. Jim Funnell's Word Out!. Live in Japan. 2021. While Jim Funnell isn't notably prolific, he makes...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

K.W. by Michael Hudson-Casanova

K.W. is Michael Hudson-Casanova's tribute to Canadian trumpeter, Kenny Wheeler, and the third track on his new album, Echoes of Thought. Pianist Lucas Brown delivers a powerful introduction, setting up the tune's harmony in a rubato fashion. Soloist Hudson-Casanova, Elliot Bild (trumpet), and Brown explore the tune's unique form. The rhythm section is fiery throughout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Review: K-pop ENHYPEN’s debut album is a joyfully delight

“Dimension: Dilemma” by ENHYPEN (BELIFT)ENHYPEN takes its own advice seriously. Track “Go Big or Go Home” could very well describe the K-pop group's attitude to its first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma.” Its understated musical vibe belies its flawlessness and impact.The septet’s highly anticipated first full record (they have already released two very well received EPs in the last 10 months) will delight with its carousel of well-executed genres. The eight tracks move easily between rock, some R&B and hip-hop, with a little garage thrown in, all underscored by very smooth pop and electro. Lead single “Tamed-Dashed” is a New Wave...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Greg Burk: Sound Neighbors

Just as they say in real estate, "location, location, location," the same can be said for the piano trio of Greg Burk, bassist Ron Seguin, and drummer Michel Lambert. Recorded in Rome, where the American Burk now makes his home, Sound Neighbors reunites the pianist with the Canadians Seguin (also a resident of Rome) and Lambert, who were last heard on Burk's Many Worlds (482 Music, 2009) with Henry Cook.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Tired of Try by Ruben O

Ruben O from Guatemala City same guy of the same age who has been inspired by the golden 80s/90s era through MTV Network. The remarkable artist delivers a unique acoustic experience which I call from a heart to the heart. Today, I will talk about his single 'Tired of Try' off his 2020 full-length, Curfew Archives. Let's find out!
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
The Independent

Coldplay get galactic with airy album 'Music of the Spheres'

The last time Coldplay put out an album, it was like a warm embrace of Earth This time, the British foursome has gone bigger — cosmically bigger."We’re looking upwards and outwards and trying to find answers, and I think maybe trying to find some perspective,” says drummer Will Champion. “Music of the Spheres” is a spacy 12-track collection with waves of synth and airy melodies. The track “Infinity Sign” sounds like it was created inside a starburst and “Biutyful” is a hit of ecstasy in musical form. This is an album that should be playing as astronauts gather...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Hogo Fogo: Repeat

The debut release by this electronics-based quartet from Denmark arrives with a smooth sounding formula that indicates good things ahead. The group has promise but at times over the album's 43 minutes things remain a bit too close to the title, Repeat. While there's plenty of talent in the band, drummer Michael Dalgas, guitarist Spencer Gross, bassist Soren Lund and keyboardist Lars Emil Riis haven't reached the depth of Dalgas' trio album Death of a Tree (Gateway 2020).
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Charts Familiar Terrain on ‘Life of a Don’

Over the past decade, hip-hop’s R&B-leaning interlocutors have primarily trafficked in a kind of euphoric subterfuge. Where drugs once served as a source of sensory enhancement, they have been reconfigured in the genre as a pathway, or shortcut, to genuine connection. The result tends to be music with unintelligible emotional stakes. Tortured and lovelorn, rap’s would-be romantics have found themselves in a loop: chasing the fantasy of love as opposed to uncovering anything about its reality.  For the Houston rapper Don Toliver, it’s been a framework for success. An acolyte of fellow Houstonian Travis Scott, he arrived on the scene last...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Five Women Singing

Here are reviews of releases by five talented female jazz singers. They all prove that there can be a lot of variety in the simple art of singing a song. Sasha Dobson has been working as a vocalist, composer and instrumentalist in a lot of musical genres for over twenty years but here she devotes a set to her first love, jazz. She works in front of an easy-riding combo, led by guitarist Peter Bernstein. and sings in a gliding, sassy manner with a hint of Fifties hipster attitude. She includes a couple of her own breezy songs, "You're The Death Of Me" and "Better Days" which sit snugly to her sly, swinging renditions of familiar tunes likes "Softly As In A Morning Sunrise," "Sweet and Lovely" and "Girl Talk" where her friend and collaborator Norah Jones joins in on backing vocals.
MUSIC
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch the Rolling Stones Play 1967 Deep Cut ‘Connection’ for First Time in 15 Years

The Rolling Stones took their No Filter Tour to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday night, shortly after Mick Jagger took a spin around the city that included a stop at the PSC Metals junkyard. The set list included the obvious big hits like “Miss You,” “Paint It Black,” and “Gimme Shelter,” along with the Chi-Lites classic “Trouble’s a-Comin’ ” and the Stones’ 1971 ballad “Dead Flowers,” which was selected by fans via an online vote. The biggest surprise came midway through the night, when Keith Richards took over on lead vocals. “Great to be back,” he told the crowd. “It’s great...
ROCK MUSIC
New York Post

Rolling Stones retire classic rock song ‘Brown Sugar’

The Rolling Stones retired one of their most popular rock songs due to lyrics that depict the horrors of slavery. The Stones have not played the 1971 hit “Brown Sugar” on their current tour and said the blues classic has been removed from their setlist. “You picked up on that,...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Matthias Müller / Eve Risser / Christian Marien: Formation

Two German improvisers, trombonist Matthias Mueller and drummer Christian Marien, join forces with French pianist Eve Risser for a brace of intriguing collectives under the moniker Cranes. Müller and Marien have performed together since 2006 as Superimpose, often appearing with guests, including saxophonist John Butcher, trumpeter Nate Wooley and vocalist Sofia Jernberg on their 2021 release With (Inexhaustible Editions). Prior connections with Risser include Müller's participation in her large ensembles, like the Red Desert Orchestra, while Marien and Risser first played together at the Moers Festival in 2015.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Zacc Harris Group: Small Wonders

Accompanied by the hugely conversant John Raymond on trumpet and flugelhorn, saxophonist Brandon Wozniak, Expressionism-steeped pianist Bryan Nichols and the fluid viscosity of rhythm brothers bassist Chris Bates and drummer JT Bates, Zacc Harris—whose tonal voyage could be immediately likened to that of John Scofield (if only Harris didn't harken and manage all his influences so damn well)—creates on Small Wonders a very lucid, warm and easy vibe one cannot help being explicably drawn to. It is a vibe many have been drawn to, that cool Blue Note sound which follows us through the years, and that still fascinates, captures the imagination and, in the case of Small Wonders, inspires.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Confirmation by Atsushi Kumagai

"Confirmation" - Covered one of the jazz standards by Charlie Parker. The album is included 8 songs in total and 6 of them are all jazz standards covered. Other one, "Be There" is a R&B song which arranged with jazz flavor and another one, "Passing By" is my first jazz original.
MUSIC

