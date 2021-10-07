CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Deputies arrest man for sex assault at Mecklenburg County Courthouse

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man for a reported sexual assault of a female janitorial services employee at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Nazar Porter was charged with sexual battery. The victim told deputies that she was cleaning a mirror in the men’s restroom on the fifth floor when she heard the door open and Porter was staring at her. Porter then proceeded to grab her inappropriately.

The victim ran out of the restroom to seek help. She said she saw the suspect enter the women’s restroom as she was exiting and she notified deputies.

Porter was quickly detained without incident and arrested. He was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

