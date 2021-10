Orange has been able to host many dearly missed celebrations so far this year, but there is no doubt that fall has arrived when it’s time for the Orange Country Fair. This is one of my personal favorites as it showcases something special about our town: the local farms. It also is an opportunity for everyone of all ages to share their talent or passion with the community by submitting items through some of the many categories such as baking, canning, arts and crafts or gardening.

ORANGE, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO