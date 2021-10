CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple arrest were made Wednesday for crimes including the murder of a Chicago rapper in broad daylight. Federal prosecutors say that the crimes were done for a reason. The barrage of gunshots caught on video is hard to forget. The shooting, police believe was committed by four people who jumped out of two cars on a busy Gold Coast street; traumatized shoppers and killed Chicago Rapper FBG Duck in August of last year. Now, more than a year later, Chicago Police, the FBI, and federal prosecutors are announcing charges. Five men who they say are all members of the O-Block street...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO