Ok, so who knows what's happening with trick-or-treating this year, but you can get in the Halloween spirit at one of the Bay Area's fantastic pumpkin farms and farm stands. So whether you're looking for a fabulous fall photoshoot, a day of old-fashioned fun, or simply the perfect jack-o-lantern (or three), review our list of locations below. (We're also liking this favorite fall tradition as a pandemic-friendly activity since, you know, farms are outside.)

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO