What's happening at the Fair?
Wow! We are in October. That means all the little ghosts and goblins will be coming out. Once again we will have the Halloween Carnival on October 30 from 4-7 p.m. Come out and play some games and enjoy some time with family and friends. All games are $1.00 each and you can win some awesome prizes. We will also have a costume contest with age divisions as follows: 0-4, 5-9, 10-14 and anyone over 14 including adults. So get those costumes on and come on down and have some fun. We will also have a Haunted House, I will have more on that next week. Also, if you would like to know everything about the fair you can check us out on Facebook.www.waheagle.com
