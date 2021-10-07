Commissioners, planners discuss concerns for proposed fish trap
The debate over the proposed location of a second fish trap in the Columbia near Cathlamet continued this week at the meeting of the county board of commissioners. In September, the county planning commission voted to deny the application for a shoreline development permit without listing reasons. County commissioners invited planning commissioners to this week's meeting to learn what the objections might be. The county commission will take formal action on the permit application at a subsequent meeting.www.waheagle.com
