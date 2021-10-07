Writer gives reasons not to take vaccine
In regard to Bill Wainright's letter to the editor about people rejecting free vaccine to help them stay alive; I can think of two reasons why people rejected. One, the vaccine is still an experimental drug. The government and CDC are not on the same page anymore when spewing out information and statistics. Big media, big tech and big government want you to only read their narrative and so they banned and censored many conservatives and doctors websites, yet they allow terrorists like ISIS, BLM, Taliban, etc., to have their websites. We are not receiving the truth; only propaganda and misconstrued facts.
