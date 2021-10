If your hairless cat needs a little extra help staying warm when the temperatures drop, a cat sweater could be the perfect solution. Sweaters for hairless cats aren’t only functional, though; they can also be utterly adorable. We’ve picked the best hairless and sphynx cat sweaters to help you save time with your shopping. These garments offer a great fit and snuggly warmth while being designed with an eye for feline style. Your cat will look super fashionable lounging around the house or posing for a photo shoot when he’s wearing one of these adorable cat sweaters.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO