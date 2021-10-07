CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Masked Singer': Baby Gets Unmasked, and They're a Beloved Comedian

By John Connor Coulston
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Masked Singer is saying goodbye to Baby after Wednesday night's episode. Season 6 of the fever dream singing competition is four episodes and five eliminations in so far. Group A was back in action, featuring Baby, The Bull, Skunk, Hamster and Pepper, the new Wildcard singer. One of the competition's most confusing singers, Baby, was sent home, unfortunately. Scroll through to learn his identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!

