Mccreary County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCreary, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCreary; Wayne The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Wayne County in south central Kentucky Southwestern McCreary County in south central Kentucky * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 903 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Pisgah, or 12 miles northeast of Jamestown, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Great Meadows Campsites around 915 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Parmleysville and Griffin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

