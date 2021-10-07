Special Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Scott County through 1030 PM EDT At 951 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Helenwood, or 12 miles southwest of Oneida, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oneida, Helenwood, Honey Creek State Park and Big South Fork National Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH