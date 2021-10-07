Flood Warning issued for Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-08 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT. Target Area: Bledsoe; Marion; Sequatchie The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Sequatchie River Near Whitwell TN affecting Sequatchie, Bledsoe and Marion Counties. For the Sequatchie River...including Whitwell TN...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sequatchie River Near Whitwell TN. * Until this evening. * At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 4.2 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of agricultural land occurs. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of agricultural land becomes more extensive. Water reaches the bottom of the river gage house. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7 feet on 07/08/2013.