CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Clark Phillips Opens Up About Aaron Lowe Tragedy While Remaining Focused on USC

By Cole Bagley
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite only being a freshman, cornerback Clark Phillips III has not only demonstrated veteran leadership on the field, but has also maintained a mature and collected demeanor off the field, especially in regards to the tragedy of Aaron Lowe. In addition to speaking at the candlelight vigil, Phillips also took a few questions after Tuesday’s practice regarding the situation before discussing the upcoming game at USC.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
FanBuzz

Texas A&M Kicker’s Family Goes Viral For Heartwarming Reaction to Game-Winner

The Texas A&M Aggies pulled off the upset of the season, knocking the Alabama Crimson Tide off at home in front of 100,000 screaming, wild fans in College Station. The incredible game came down to one last-second field goal from A&M senior kicker Seth Small. As Small lined up the 28-yard field goal attempt, his wife and family looked on (well, his mom could barely stand to open her eyes in nervousness) and went viral for their reaction to Small nailing his kick.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Arch Manning has some great news for Texas football fans

Steve Sarkisian will watch Arch Manning in-person two days before the 2023 five-star quarterback makes his visit to Texas on Saturday. This week is an important one for Texas and its pursuit of Arch Manning. Per Chad Simmons of On3, Texas football head coach will watch Manning in-person on Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Ai#American Football#Pac 12
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Veteran Player Has Decided To Retire

A member of the Tennessee Titans has reportedly retired just five games into the 2021 season. Ty Sambrailo, a veteran offensive lineman, was placed on the Titans reserve/retired list Tuesday afternoon according to an announcement from the team. The 29-year-old will hang up his jersey for good after a little over six years in the NFL.
NFL
Sporting News

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray’s shocking injury status is bad news for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, but they could be in trouble if Kyler Murray’s latest debacle proves to be serious. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Murray has been added to the Cardinals’ injury report because of a right shoulder issue. He did participate in the team’s practice, but at a limited capacity due to the issue. While Arizona did not reveal further details about the issue, Yates noted that the superstar quarterback received some medical attention during the closing stages of their Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars: 4 coaches that could replace Urban Meyer in 2022

Things aren’t working out with Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are some options they could replace him with in 2022. The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a rough 0-4 start to the 2021 regular season. Although that’s not atypical of a team that just picked first overall in the NFL Draft, the circumstances surrounding the Jaguars right now are such that it feels like they might be in the head coaching market again in 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Punishment Revealed For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney saw his breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys cut short yesterday as he decided to throw a punch in a fight with an opponent. He was promptly ejected, but will there be further punishment?. According to Giants insider Jordan Raanan, there will be...
NFL
ESPN

Shaedon Sharpe, the nation's No. 1 college basketball recruit, is considering early enrollment at Kentucky, sources say

Shaedon Sharpe, the nation's No. 1 college basketball recruit, is considering enrolling at Kentucky for the spring semester, sources told ESPN. No decision has been made yet, sources told ESPN, and Sharpe doesn't plan on playing in games this season even if he does enroll early. He would redshirt and practice with the team before playing during the 2022-23 season. It's a path similar to Hamidou Diallo, who enrolled at Kentucky in January 2017 before sitting out the rest of the season and playing in 2017-18.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy