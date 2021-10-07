Clark Phillips Opens Up About Aaron Lowe Tragedy While Remaining Focused on USC

The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, but they could be in trouble if Kyler Murray’s latest debacle proves to be serious. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Murray has been added to the Cardinals’ injury report because of a right shoulder issue. He did participate in the team’s practice, but at a limited capacity due to the issue. While Arizona did not reveal further details about the issue, Yates noted that the superstar quarterback received some medical attention during the closing stages of their Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO