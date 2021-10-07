'The Masked Singer': The Baby Gets Spanked in Week 4 Unmasking -- See the Comedy Superstar Under the Costume!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship was destiny from the beginning, with Kelly growing up under a Fox poster above his bed. And according to a new joint profile, the fateful touches only continued from there. On the cover of British GQ Style, the pair recounted the beginning of their self-professed “dark fairy tale.” Years before their official introduction in 2020, on set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass, they ran into each other at a Los Angeles GQ event. As Fox told it, “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.” But that’s not it — neither remembered seeing the other’s face that night, either. “I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away,” Fox continued. “Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you.” True love!

