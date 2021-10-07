CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Masked Singer': The Baby Gets Spanked in Week 4 Unmasking -- See the Comedy Superstar Under the Costume!

Cover picture for the articleThe Masked Singer returned for the fourth week of season 6 competition on Wednesday, and after five fun performances from Group A, fans had to bid farewell to another costumed contestant. On Wednesday, The Hamster, The Bull, The Baby, The Skunk and The Pepper -- an all-new wild card contestant...

