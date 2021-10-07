L-N volleyball at St. Cecilia tourney
It was a tough outing for the Lawrence-Nelson volleyball team. They competed at the Hastings St. Cecilia tournament Tuesday and Thursday and the opposition was brutal. They opened Tuesday’s round against Superior, their in-county Class C-2 powerhouse rival. It was the second meeting of the season for the two teams. It once again took Superior three sets to put away the pesky Raiders, 25-22, 22-25 and 11-25. The Raiders bounced back with a three-set, 19-25, 25-18 and 26-24, win over the Wood River Eagles in their other Tuesday match.www.superiorne.com
