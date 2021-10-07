L-N volleyball at St. Cecilia tourney

The Lawrence-Nelson Raiders took the stinger out of the Giltner Hornets Friday with a 70-43 win. Things didn’t look promising as the first quarter came to a close as the Raiders trailed 9-6. A revitalized team took the field for the second quarter and put 36 points on the score board while limiting Giltner to 14 points to take a 42-22 lead into the half. The Raiders continued their offensive onslaught in the third quarter adding 26 points while holding the Hornets to six points to take an insurmountable 70-28 lead into the final 12 minutes of the game. Liberal substitutions by the Raiders gave playing experience to lesser utilized team members. Giltner added two meaningless touchdowns to close the gap to 70-43 but the Raiders lead was never threatened. The win evened the Raiders record at 3-3.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO