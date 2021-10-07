CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L-N volleyball at St. Cecilia tourney

By Gloria Schlaefli
 7 days ago

It was a tough outing for the Lawrence-Nelson volleyball team. They competed at the Hastings St. Cecilia tournament Tuesday and Thursday and the opposition was brutal. They opened Tuesday’s round against Superior, their in-county Class C-2 powerhouse rival. It was the second meeting of the season for the two teams. It once again took Superior three sets to put away the pesky Raiders, 25-22, 22-25 and 11-25. The Raiders bounced back with a three-set, 19-25, 25-18 and 26-24, win over the Wood River Eagles in their other Tuesday match.

superiorne.com

L-N football

There are times when if you can't say something nice, it is best to say nothing at all. This reporter will just mention Kenesaw 75, Lawrence-Nelson 6. That was the score of Friday's Kenesaw-Raiders game. Kenesaw held a 47-6 lead at the half. They added 14 points in each of...
FOOTBALL
KSNB Local4

Hastings St. Cecilia takes down Doniphan-Trumbull

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull faced a tough match against the 4-1 Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks, but the Cardinals held their own. Jaden Williams and Myles Sadd kept the Cardinals in the game with good offense, and Sadd had an incredible one-handed interception. The Bluehawks were just too much though....
HASTINGS, NE
Villanovan

Successful St Joseph's Tourney for Men's Tennis

This past weekend, the Villanova men’s tennis team traveled to the SJU Tennis Complex in Merion Station, Pennsylvania, to play in its second tournament of this season at the 12th annual Saint Joseph’s Invitational. There were nine teams competing, including Delaware, Drexel, Jefferson, Lehigh, Mary Washington, Morgan State and NJIT. The Wildcats had their doubles teams competing, as well as all 13 players competing in the single-draws matches. The Wildcats had a very successful weekend, with an overall champion, consolation doubles champion, one finalist and one consolation draw winner in singles.
VILLANOVA, PA
Jones County News

Volleyball Hounds eye more success before region tourney

Tremendous strides have been made during the season on the volleyball court by the Lady Greyhounds. They picked up their fifth win of the season last Tuesday at Rutland, sweeping the Hurricanes in straight sets. That win gave JCHS a strong degree of satisfaction, but it’s also aiming toward a...
VOLLEYBALL
Newton Daily News

Newton volleyball downs L-S at home tournament

Newton’s volleyball team had trouble closing out sets during its home tournament on Saturday. The Cardinals played tough and even had a few leads during matches against Class 4A No. 15 Winterset, Ottumwa and Davis County but ended up with no wins to show for it. Newton went 1-4 on...
NEWTON, IA
superiorne.com

L-N football tops Giltner with 70 point performance

The Lawrence-Nelson Raiders took the stinger out of the Giltner Hornets Friday with a 70-43 win. Things didn’t look promising as the first quarter came to a close as the Raiders trailed 9-6. A revitalized team took the field for the second quarter and put 36 points on the score board while limiting Giltner to 14 points to take a 42-22 lead into the half. The Raiders continued their offensive onslaught in the third quarter adding 26 points while holding the Hornets to six points to take an insurmountable 70-28 lead into the final 12 minutes of the game. Liberal substitutions by the Raiders gave playing experience to lesser utilized team members. Giltner added two meaningless touchdowns to close the gap to 70-43 but the Raiders lead was never threatened. The win evened the Raiders record at 3-3.
FOOTBALL
mainstreetpreps.com

Columbia Central, Spring Hill bow out of 12-AAA volleyball tourney

Spring Hill ended Columbia Central’s volleyball season, and then the Lady Raiders had their season ended as top-seed Independence advanced into the finals of the District 12-AAA tournament with Tuesday’s semifinal victory. Independence will face Page in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. championship match at Columbia Central. The Lady Patriots defeated No....
VOLLEYBALL
Volleyball
Obituaries
Red Cross
Sports
KTLO

Saturday volleyball schedule includes MHHS in Conway tourney

Volleyball makes up the local Saturday schedule, as the Mountain Home High School team will be in Conway. The Lady Bombers are set to compete in the Lady Cat Invitational. The junior high teams from Bergman and Valley Springs will spend the weekend in Searcy. The 3A-Northwest Junior District Tournament will be held at Riverview High School.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
wildcatstrong.com

Travis 8th grade volleyball tops Eastern Hills in opener of KISD Tourney

The Travis Science Academy 8th grade A volleyball team traveled to Killeen on Thursday for their opening round game of the Killeen ISD Tournament. The “A” team defeated Eastern Hills Middle School by a score of 25-21, 25-19. The Lady Mustangs were led by Natalia Partida with 10 points, 5 aces, 5 kills, 1 dig while Yaretzi Grimaldo had 5 points, 2 aces and Ava Machuca with 3 points, 1 ace and 4 kills.
KILLEEN, TX
Newton Daily News

L-S volleyball loses in four to Iowa Valley

SULLY — Elise Alberts collected an impressive double-double, but Lynnville-Sully’s volleyball team lost in four sets to Iowa Valley on Monday night during South Iowa Cedar League play. The Tigers and Hawks split a pair of 25-20 sets to open the night but Iowa Valley won the final two sets...
IOWA STATE
NebraskaTV

Northwest, Hastings, St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic secure state bids

AXTELL, Neb. — A quartet of schools from the Tri-Cities were able to win their district finals and earn a seat at the Nebraska state softball tournaments. Hastings was impressive in a pair of shutout victories. Having finished as the runner-up in Class B last year, the Tigers downed Crete, 12-0, in the opener and backed it up with a 9-0 result. Hastings entered districts as the No. 2 seed.
NEBRASKA STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Forest Grove boys hand Glencoe historic soccer loss 2-0

The Vikings deal the Crimson Tide their first conference defeat since joining the Pacific Conference in 2018.It's not often that you get to do something for the first time, or in this case the first time something's ever been done. The Forest Grove boys soccer team did that Tuesday night, Oct. 12, defeating the Glencoe Crimson Tide 2-0 and becoming the first Pacific Conference team to beat the Tide since they joined the conference in the 2018-19 season. "The team played solid," Forest Grove assistant coach Rene Lopez said while speaking for head coach Gracey Mosquera. "I think they understood...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KSNB Local4

St. Cecilia softball wipes out Fairbury, earns trip to State

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was all Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-8 District Final Friday in Hastings. Jordan Head took the mound for the Hawkettes, and she was a force to be reckoned with. She struck out Cobie Cole and had a nice bow-and-arrow celebration afterward. Then why not a T-shirt toss - the game had a bit of everything.
HASTINGS, NE
yoursportsedge.com

Christian County Claims Second Seed in 8th District Volleyball Tourney

The Christian County Lady Colonels have locked up the number two seed for the upcoming 8th District volleyball tournament. The Lady Colonels picked up a straight-set win over the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. The first set saw the Lady Tigers push the Lady Colonels deep into...
SPORTS
blainecountyjournal.com

'Beeters Sweep Hays/L.P., Big Sandy, Take Part Fort Benton Mid-season Tourney

The Chinook Sugarbeeters added to their three match winning streak with a sweep of the Big Sandy Pioneers on the road last Tuesday. Friday the 'Beeters were at home to take on the visiting Hays/Lodge Pole Thunderbirds where they again earned a 3-0 match win. Friday Chinook traveled to Fort Benton to take part in the Annual Longhorn Mid-season Tournament.
foxnebraska.com

St. Cecilia enters state behind powerful offense

HASTINGS, Neb. — The wise Teddy Roosevelt once said to "speak softly and carry a big stick...you will go far". St. Cecilia softball has done just that, as their bats have brought them to their third straight trip to the NSAA softball state tournament. Things started off great for St....
HASTINGS, NE
superiorne.com

SHS football loses a tough one to Sutton

It was a tough loss to take for the Superior Wildcats. Their road trip to Sutton resulted in a 28-21 loss to the Mustangs. The teams played each other even with the score tied at 14 all when the half arrived. Sutton managed to take a 21-14 lead into the...
HIGH SCHOOL

