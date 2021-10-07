Margaret Larchick

Margaret "Maggie" Sue Larchick, 52 of Clarks, died on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Bryan LGH – West in Lincoln, Neb. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 7,at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks, Neb. Father David Fulton will be presiding. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Clarks. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Solt- Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. A Rosary was recited at 7 p.m., following the visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clarks or Race For GRACE – Cancer Research. Online condolences may be directed to the family at soltwagnerfuneral.com.