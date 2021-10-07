CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

European Parliament passes non-binding resolution to ban facial recognition

By Campbell Kwan
ZDNet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Parliament has voted in favour to a resolution banning law enforcement from using facial recognition systems. In explaining the resolution, the European Parliament said the use of AI by law enforcement currently poses various risks spanning opaque decision-making, discrimination, privacy intrusion, challenges to the protection of personal data, human dignity, and the freedom of expression and information.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
biometricupdate.com

Proposed facial recognition ban in EU doesn’t go far enough — privacy advocates

Opposition in the European Union to facial recognition surveillance is not appeased by a proposed AI law promoted as being people-centric and risk-based. In EU member state Finland, a government ombudsman focused on data protection, yesterday reprimanded the National Bureau of Investigation for illegally using Clearview AI‘s global biometric face-matching subscription service.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Met Police purchase new retrospective facial-recognition system

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is deploying a new retrospective facial-recognition (RFR) technology in the next three months, allowing the force to process biometric information contained in historic images from CCTV, social media and other sources. Unlike live facial-recognition (LFR) technology, which the MPS began deploying operationally in January 2020,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TravelPulse

What Role Will Facial Recognition Tech Play in Post-Pandemic Travel?

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the expansion and accelerated development of various touchless technologies, with facial recognition being one among them. We spoke with CEO Rob Watts, of cutting-edge facial recognition software company Corsight, about facial recognition tech’s expanding role within the travel space, and how it stands to benefit both consumers and industry stakeholders amid COVID-19, and beyond.
TRAVEL
biometricupdate.com

European Parliament wants to keep option for biometrics surveillance ban

A German member of the European Parliament is reporting that that body has acted to keep the recommendation of a ban on mass biometrics surveillance by police in a report. The members did not vote to ban the indiscriminate government use of facial recognition and other biometrics for surveillance in public spaces. They voted to reject a call to strip such a call from a report submitted by the parliament’s civil liberties, justice and home affairs committee, known as LIBE.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Parliament#Clearview Ai#The European Union#The European Commission#Ec#Reuters#Nfc#Apple Pay
The Next Web

EU Parliament calls for ban on predictive policing

The European Parliament has called for bans on predictive policing and biometric mass surveillance. In a resolution adopted on Tuesday, MEPs also voted to prohibit social scoring systems, the use of AI in judicial decisions, and private facial recognition databases — like the ClearviewAI system. A majority of lawmakers (377...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Perspective

Clearview Is Not Backing Down On Facial Recognition, They’re Doubling Down

Clearview AI is a facial recognition company which quietly collected billions of images from social media and other sites on the web, to develop a product to allow you to instantly find all the images a certain face appears in. They offered a service which would allow you to submit a picture including a persons face and Clearview AI would send every picture they were in which was posted to the internet and scraped by their systems.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

AI Weekly: EU facial recognition ban highlights need for U.S. legislation

This week, The European Parliament, the body responsible for adopting European Union (EU) legislation, passed a non-binding resolution calling for a ban on law enforcement use of facial recognition technology in public places. The resolution, which also proposes a moratorium on the deployment of predictive policing software, would restrict the use of remote biometric identification unless it’s to fight “serious” crime, such as kidnapping and terrorism.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Computer Weekly

Ban UK police use of facial-recognition, House of Lords told

UK police continue to deploy facial-recognition technology disproportionately with no clear legal basis and highly questionable efficacy, according to expert witnesses at a House of Lords inquiry. In evidence given to the Lords Home Affairs and Justice Committee about the use of advanced algorithmic tools by law enforcement, experts called...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ZDNet

Singapore must take caution with AI use, review approach to public trust

In its quest to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across the country, multi-ethnic Singapore needs to take special care navigating its use in some areas, specifically, law enforcement and crime prevention. It should further foster its belief that trust is crucial for citizens to be comfortable with AI, along with the recognition that doing so will require nurturing public trust across different aspects within its society.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Uber faces legal action over ‘racially discriminatory’ facial recognition ID checks

The App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU) announced the legal action Tuesday, alleging that Uber’s biometric identity checks discriminate against people of color. The union said it’s taking the action after the unfair dismissal of a former Uber driver, Imran Javaid Raja, and a former Uber Eats courier, Pa Edrissa Manjang, following failed checks using the facial recognition technology.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

How to Log in to Windows 11 With Facial Recognition

Passwords are so passé. With certain computers running Windows 11, you can log in with your face. You may have seen this on your smartphone, or even some computers running Windows 10. It's one of the fastest ways to securely log in to your device. Microsoft refers to this as Windows Hello, and you can also use it to set up fingerprint readers.
SOFTWARE
spglobal.com

FTC nominee's research shows focus on facial recognition, privacy rights

The nomination of legal scholar Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission signals the potential for the agency to tackle regulations regarding the use of facial recognition technology. As the Federal Trade Commission's regulatory agenda begins to take shape under newly appointed Chair Lina Khan, the agency has started actions...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Irish regulators support Facebook's 'consent bypass' legal maneuver, suggest $42 million fine for GDPR violations

Regulators in Ireland have proposed up to $42 million in fines for Facebook after the company was accused of violating the GDPR through deceptive data collection policies. Privacy expert Max Schrems and his advocacy group nyob -- which submitted the original complaint against Facebook -- published a draft decision from the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) about the issue that was sent to the other European Data Protection Authorities.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Microsoft warns over password attacks against these Office 365 customers

Microsoft says 250 Office 365 customers in the US and Israeli defense technology sector have been targeted with 'password-spraying' attacks, where attackers try to access many accounts with commonly used passwords. The technique relies on people using variations of common passwords. The password attacks focussed on critical infrastructure companies operating...
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Casual

Customer sues Wow Bao over facial recognition

A customer has sued Wow Bao, a Chicago-based fast casual restaurant that uses self-order and facial recognition technologies, for allegedly not making the necessary disclosures about its facial recognition technology, according to a report in The Enquirer. The claimant, Regina Morris, claims Wow Bao used a biometric tracking system at...
RESTAURANTS
HackerNoon

Hacking Facial Recognition: How To Protect Your Company Agaist It

Identity theft is increasingly becoming more of a threat with each passing year. One of the most recent developments to fight identity fraud is called "liveness," or "facial biometrics identification. However, liveness detection is not infallible. There are varying levels of security, and not all facial biometrics software protects against more cunning tricks. Fortunately, the most common modes of scamming have been identified. According to a global average calculated by IBM, data breaches cost companies about $3.86 million per instance. The two most common ways fraudsters attempt to circumvent verification software: spoofing and bypassing. To Stay Protected the most secure solutions should analyze parameters such as eye reflection, skin texture, image depth, capillary blood flow. The second qualification is to understand how the solution encrypts sensitive data.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Uber sued over ‘racist’ facial recognition algorithm that locks out workers

Uber is being sued over its ‘racist’ facial recognition algorithm which is five times less likely to recognise darker-skin drivers, preventing them from signing on to work.The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWUGB) is bringing the action on behalf of an anonymous driver who says they were locked out so many times that their account was terminated, claiming indirect racial discrimination.It is also calling for a boycott of Uber and is protesting outside the the London headquarters of the ride-hailing company.Drivers are asked to scan their face, at random intervals, in order to access the back-end of Uber’s system....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy