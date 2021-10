Irv and Connie Jones from San Francisco, California, had the vision to give back to Veterans. However, the two had no idea what to do, so they began praying for God to provide them with a clear vision. That leads us to 2,300 miles away in Crane Hill, Alabama, where the nearly developed Connie’s Cottages will provide a home for veterans struggling to find adequate living space.

CRANE HILL, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO