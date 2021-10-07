CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tough As Nails: Season Three Viewer Votes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich competitor will come out on top in the third season of the Tough As Nails TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Tough As Nails is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Tough As Nails here.

TV SERIES
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Firefighter Kalimba Edwards Out To Prove She’s ‘Tough As Nails’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis fire captain is starring in a TV reality show competition that premieres next week. Kalimba Edwards was in California for six months this summer filming the new season of CBS’s “Tough as Nails.” The show pits 12 people against each other in physical competitions that test strength, life skills and mental toughness. Edwards is competing for a $200,000 prize. “Being a firefighter, especially in a large metropolitan area, we’re used to working under pressure,” Edwards said. “I’m used to working with different people, different crews, getting a task done no matter who you’re working with.” Edwards can’t get into...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘Tough As Nails’ Season 3 Premieres Tonight At 9PM On CBS

(CBS) – Tough As Nails returns tonight at 9PM for its third season on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. Tough As Nails is, of course, a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors will be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they will be eliminated until the Tough As Nails winner is named, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes. Check out the video above for a preview of Tough As Nails season three and tune in tonight starting at 9PM. Check your local listings for more information.
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

Hard-working Central New York dad competes on ‘Tough as Nails’ TV show

A hard-working dad from Central New York is ready for a new challenge: Reality television. Mike Shaffer, a 32-year-old Brewerton resident, is among 12 contestants on season 3 of “Tough as Nails,” premiering Wednesday. Host Phil Keoghan (of “The Amazing Race” fame) will welcome the crew to Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Southern California, where season 1 winner Marine Veteran Kelly “Murph” Murphy will guide them through their first challenge: Race to receive cargo dropped from a C-130 plane.
BREWERTON, NY
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kelly 'Murph' Murphy, winner of Tough As Nails season 1

Tough As Nails is back in 2021 with a brand new third season. The CBS show first kicked off in 2020. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, Tough As Nails sees America’s hardest workers compete to see who really is “tough as nails“. As per CBS, the contestants are “tested for their...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Tough As Nails’: Release Date, What To Expect

Tough as Nails is a CBS competition series that follows Americans with tough jobs. The series is hosted by Phil Keoghan and first premiered on July 8, 2020. The series is about to start its third season. Keep reading to find out more. What is Tough as Nails. In Season...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Tough as Nails’ Host Phil Keoghan on Mental Toughness & Its Season 3 Role

CBS’s Tough as Nails returns for Season 3 with a whole new batch of hard-working competitors. One thing that hasn’t changed though? Host and showrunner Phil Keoghan. The series celebrating everyday Americans who exhibit strength, endurance, and mental toughness introduces viewers to the abilities essential workers have in an array of challenges. Coming in all shapes and sizes, participants prove that anyone can be tough with the right kind of attitude and that continues in Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
WCIA

Mansfield crop duster competes in new season of Tough As Nails

Storyteller Erin Valle introduces us to crop duster Kelsy Reynolds. The 30-year-old Mansfield native is a contestant on Tough As Nails Season 3. The competition series celebrates American professionals who are the best of the best at their chosen trades. Contestants compete in military style competitions for a grand prize of $200,000 and the coveted Tough As Nails belt.
MANSFIELD, IL
Popculture

Phil Keoghan on Differences Between Hosting 'Tough as Nails' and 'The Amazing Race' (Exclusive)

When Phil Keoghan isn't traveling the world on The Amazing Race, he's hosting one of the most intense reality competitions ever on fellow CBS series Tough as Nails. Considering that the two shows are pretty different in terms of content, you might expect that Keoghan's approach to hosting the two could be a bit different. While chatting with PopCulture, Keoghan spoke about the differences and the similarities between hosting Tough as Nails and The Amazing Race.
TV SHOWS

