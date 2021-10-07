CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Tori Brostowitz Verbals to University of Tennessee

By Emma Edmund
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTori Brostowitz, a versatile swimmer in all strokes, has committed to the University of Tennessee to join in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Tori Brostowitz. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

