Tori Brostowitz Verbals to University of Tennessee

Shaedon Sharpe, the nation's No. 1 college basketball recruit, is considering enrolling at Kentucky for the spring semester, sources told ESPN. No decision has been made yet, sources told ESPN, and Sharpe doesn't plan on playing in games this season even if he does enroll early. He would redshirt and practice with the team before playing during the 2022-23 season. It's a path similar to Hamidou Diallo, who enrolled at Kentucky in January 2017 before sitting out the rest of the season and playing in 2017-18.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO