Missouri State

MO VIP: See latest list of COVID-19 vaccine incentive winners

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, MO — The state of Missouri announced the winners of the fourth drawing of the MO VIP COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. At the time of this September 24 drawing, a total of 637,485 MO VIP entries were received. The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3.3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination.

