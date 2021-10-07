Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Extraction's Wins at the Taurus World Stunt Awards

Quite a few movies have gotten a second life thanks to streaming services like Netflix. This is especially true of action films from the last decade or two that feature a beloved star or two. They get missed in theaters, but after being added to Netflix, fans flock to it and bring it back to the forefront of the conversation. Such was the case for Real Steel, the Hugh Jackman-starring film about robot boxing. While the film isn't on Netflix anymore, it made some serious waves during the time it was on the service this year, which has ultimately led to some conversations about a potential sequel.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO