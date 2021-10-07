CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Extraction's Wins at the Taurus World Stunt Awards

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Taurus World Stunt Awards winners were recently announced and some big movies like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, and Birds of Prey took home prizes. Another big winner was Netflix's Extraction, which reunited Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo with Thor star Chirs Hemsworth. Joe Russo wrote the screenplay and Sam Hargrave directed. As for the Taurus World Stunt Awards, Extraction won "Best Fight," "Hardest Hit," and "Best Sunt Coordinator and/or 2nd Unit Director." Yesterday, Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate the wins.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Dave Bautista Was Involved in a Physical Altercation at ‘Guardians’ Wrap Party

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been one of the most popular entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its debut in 2014. Bringing new characters like Star-Lord and Thanos’ daughter Gamora to the live-action Marvel Universe, the titular Guardians will soon be starring in brand-new projects coming to theaters and Disney+.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Evans Net Worth 2021: Captain America Actor Richer Than Robert Downey Jr., Edward Norton, Vin Diesel, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper And Jeremy Renner?

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. There is no denying that Chris Evans is best known for his portrayal as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie series. Interestingly, the 40-year-old American actor has also gained worldwide attention for playing Human Torch in the 2005 film Fantastic Four and its second installment titled Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver, which was released in 2007.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Put Her Career On Hold

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together for a decade — or forever, in Hollywood speak. In December 2020, they celebrated their 10th year anniversary and shared tidbits of their relationship on social media, along with sweet messages to each other. "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!" Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. "Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing!" Pataky said in her post. "Here's to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth"
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Marvel's Party Thor WHAT IF...? Episode Gets a Chris Hemsworth Deepfake Makeover

Marvel’s What If…? has been a great series to watch, though most of the episodes have been pretty dark. But, there was one episode that actually had some silly fun and that was the Party Thor episode. The seventh episode was titled "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?," and a fan has gone ahead and given the design of Thor a makeover with a Chris Hemsworth deepfake.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
hypebeast.com

Netflix Confirms 'Extraction 2' With New Teaser and Chris Hemsworth Return

Netflix has just confirmed the production of Extraction 2 over at its Tudum event with a new teaser trailer, along with the return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, Sam Hargrave as director and the Russo brothers as producers. A Netflix original, Extraction first debuted on the streaming platform back...
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Chris Hemsworth works out hungover and motivates fans

Chris Hemsworth wants you to get moving, even if you don’t feel like it. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” star posted a sweaty video on Saturday working out in his backyard and shared a winded message with fans. In the clip, the ripped actor said he woke...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taurus World Stunt Awards#Stunts#Wonder Woman 1984#Extraction
talesbuzz.com

‘Thor 4’ Designer Teases Chris Hemsworth Costume Changes

Thor: Love and Thunder costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo discussed the upcoming changes to Chris Hemsworth’s superhero suit. After reinventing the character of Thor in Ragnarok, Taika Waititi is back for the upcoming Love and Thunder, which is poised to change the character for good. The upcoming sequel is set to pivot the focus to Natalie Portman’s Jane becoming Mighty Thor and Christain Bale taking on the role of the devilish Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to the character changes, the film will also see Thor’s costume change.
MOVIES
uncrazed.com

Chris Hemsworth’s “Sweat Out The Demons” Message To Fans

Chris Hemsworth stresses the importance of movement in a short message to fans. The actor shared a snippet of an intense workout following a “few too many” celebratory drinks over the weekend. Hemsworth admitted that his motivation levels were at “at an all-time-low” and he was feeling “a bit flat,...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Real Steel Star Addresses Potential Sequel Plans

Quite a few movies have gotten a second life thanks to streaming services like Netflix. This is especially true of action films from the last decade or two that feature a beloved star or two. They get missed in theaters, but after being added to Netflix, fans flock to it and bring it back to the forefront of the conversation. Such was the case for Real Steel, the Hugh Jackman-starring film about robot boxing. While the film isn't on Netflix anymore, it made some serious waves during the time it was on the service this year, which has ultimately led to some conversations about a potential sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Deadline

Joe Russo Talks Film Biz Future: “I Don’t See A Resurgence Of Independent Movies At Theaters” – MIA Market

Joe Russo, best known for his collaborations with brother Anthony on Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, spoke today about moving outside of the studio system with the formation of his indie company AGBO, and the future of the theatrical biz in the streaming era. Appearing in-person during the Rome Film Festival’s MIA Market, Russo told Skybound Entertainment’s Sean Mackiewicz that he isn’t anticipating a comeback for indie movies at the cinema, and instead he expects the future of such content to be in the digital space. “I don’t see a resurgence of independent movies at theaters, I just don’t,”...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We've seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it's pretty dang terrifying.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Blazing World Star Vinessa Shaw on Tackling the Ambitious and Fantastical Nightmare

One of actor Vinessa Shaw's breakout roles came in the family-friendly Halloween adventure Hocus Pocus, with the rest of her career proving she was no stranger to unsettling stories, having starred in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut and the 2006 remake of The Hills Have Eyes. Despite her many roles in a number of different genres, her work in The Blazing World is some of the most unconventional, as it blends together elements of fantasy and horror in a nightmarish and ethereal experience, which comes from the mind of star, director, and co-writer Carlson Young. The Blazing World hits theaters and On Demand on October 15th.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
E! News

Tom Cruise and Son Connor Enjoy Family Outing at LA Dodgers Game

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Over the weekend, Tom Cruise inadvertently found himself on the big screen. Not the big screen that's usually in theaters—but rather the Jumbotron at Oracle Park. On Saturday, October 9, the Top Gun star, 59, and his son, Connor Cruise, 26, were in attendance to watch the San Francisco Giants go up against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
BASEBALL
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy