Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Extraction's Wins at the Taurus World Stunt Awards
The 2021 Taurus World Stunt Awards winners were recently announced and some big movies like Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, and Birds of Prey took home prizes. Another big winner was Netflix's Extraction, which reunited Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo with Thor star Chirs Hemsworth. Joe Russo wrote the screenplay and Sam Hargrave directed. As for the Taurus World Stunt Awards, Extraction won "Best Fight," "Hardest Hit," and "Best Sunt Coordinator and/or 2nd Unit Director." Yesterday, Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate the wins.comicbook.com
