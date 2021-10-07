Billy Frank Smith “Butch” of Cantril passed away on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at his home in Cantril. Funeral services will be at 10:30 Monday October 11, 2021 at the Cantril United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Olinger officiating. Visitation with family will be on Sunday October 10, 2021 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua from 2 – 5 PM. Burial with military honors by Russel-Strait Post No. 483 American Legion will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril. Memorials to Maple Grove Cemetery, EveryStep Hospice or Cantril United Methodist Church may be left at the funeral home, church or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 194, Cantril, IA 52542.