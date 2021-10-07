CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Frank Smith “Butch”

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 7 days ago

Billy Frank Smith “Butch” of Cantril passed away on Tuesday October 5, 2021 at his home in Cantril. Funeral services will be at 10:30 Monday October 11, 2021 at the Cantril United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Olinger officiating. Visitation with family will be on Sunday October 10, 2021 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua from 2 – 5 PM. Burial with military honors by Russel-Strait Post No. 483 American Legion will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril. Memorials to Maple Grove Cemetery, EveryStep Hospice or Cantril United Methodist Church may be left at the funeral home, church or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 194, Cantril, IA 52542.

kilj.com

Related
bgindependentmedia.org

Richard ‘Butch’ Joseph

Richard “Butch” Joseph, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021. Butch was born in Bowling Green, OH to Donald and Esther (Greive) Joseph. In 1986 he married Judith Van Wormer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy and his parents Donald and Esther. Butch is survived by his brother Roger (Sue), long time companion Linda Holman, and countless nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lootpress

James E. “Butch” Lucas, Sr.

James E. “Butch” Lucas, Sr., 76, of Chapmanville, WV, slipped away from Logan Regional Medical Center in Logan, WV, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Butch was a proud U.S. Veteran, having served in the Navy. Survivors include one son, James Lucas, Jr.; three granddaughters, McKenzie Kerr, Angel Lucas, and Alija...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
times-georgian.com

Billy Duncan

Command Sgt. Major Retired Billy David “Bill” Duncan, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021. He was born on April 17, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late David Buford Duncan and the late Jewell Driver Duncan. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
CARROLLTON, GA
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary of Sheriff Adrian H. ‘Butch’ Anderson SHERIFF OF DUTCHESS COUNTY

Obituary of Sheriff Adrian H. ‘Butch’ Anderson. Sheriff Adrian “Butch” Anderson was born and raised in Pawling, NY the son of Adrian and Jeanette Bierce Anderson. He graduated from Pawling High School in 1966, after which he attended Ulster Community College in New York and Chapman College in California, where he majored in Physical Education. During his high school and college careers, Sheriff Anderson excelled in basketball, football, and baseball and has been inducted into the schools’ Halls of Fames for all three sports.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
kilj.com

Funeral Service for Linda English Postponed, Visitation still this evening

Linda Lou Droz English, 72, of Mount Pleasant arrived in Glory on Friday evening, September 24, 2021 at her home in Mt Pleasant. Due to family health issues the funeral service will be postponed for now. Visitation will still be this evening, October 7, from 5 to 7 pm at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the English family in her memory.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Herald and News

Billie Charlene Smith

Billie Charlene Smith was born December 16, 1958, in Wenatchee, Washington. She died on September 22, 2021, in Klamath Falls. Now she is with the angels. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 8, at 11 a.m. at Davenport’s Chapel, with Dan St. Clair officiating. Interment will be at Eagle Point National Cemetery.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

