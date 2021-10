William Lee Matthews passed away on September 28, 2021, at the Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction, Iowa. He was 91. Services will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Wapello United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial services with Military Honors at the Wapello Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at sandhfuneralservice.com.