Sperry, IA

Kay F. Stafford

By Theresa Rose
 7 days ago

Kay F. Stafford, 76, of Sperry, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, West Burlington. According to her wishes, Kay has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 9 in Shinar Cumberland Cemetery, Pleasant Grove. Pastor Dean Graber will officiate. The family will receive friends at Elliott Chapel, New London from 9:00-10:30 am Saturday morning and then proceed to the cemetery. A memorial has been established to the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, West Burlington. Condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.

