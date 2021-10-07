Kay F. Stafford
Kay F. Stafford, 76, of Sperry, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, West Burlington. According to her wishes, Kay has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 9 in Shinar Cumberland Cemetery, Pleasant Grove. Pastor Dean Graber will officiate. The family will receive friends at Elliott Chapel, New London from 9:00-10:30 am Saturday morning and then proceed to the cemetery. A memorial has been established to the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, West Burlington. Condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.kilj.com
