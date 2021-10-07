CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Dickinson County youth celebrate 4-H week Oct. 3-9

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 7 days ago

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Find Your Spark, rallies support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program that provides a place for youth ...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
westsidenewsny.com

Genesee County 4-H celebrates end of year achievements

The Genesee County 4-H Program celebrated the completion of the 2020-2021 4-H program year by announcing its 4-H Year End Award Recipients. Year End Awards recognize 4-H members who have excelled in a certain project area and shown leadership during the 4-H program year. 4-H members and volunteers who received...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
kjfmradio.com

Local chapters celebrate National 4-H Week

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Local 4-H chapters along with millions of members, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country are celebrating National 4-H Week with the theme, “Find Your Spark.”. National 4-H Week takes place Oct. 3-9. The week is marked by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
nymdispatch.com

OTC to celebrate National 4-H week set for October 3-9

National 4-H Week is being celebrated locally and nationally Oct. 3-9. Across the United States, 4-H empowers nearly 6 million young people through hands-on learning. In Otter Tail County, about 650 young people take part in 4-H. The organization’s impact is felt throughout the state. For instance, last year:. •...
POLITICS
wibwnewsnow.com

Morris County Youth Benefit From Active 4-H Leadership Opportunities

More than 6 million young people across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week during the first full week of October. “This year, October 3-9, these 4-H members and leaders are showcasing the great things that 4-H offers young people. It highlights incredible 4-H youth who work each day to make a positive impact on the community,” said Shandi Andres.
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#4 H#National 4 H Week#Cooperative Extension
svinews.com

Find Your Spark by celebrating National 4-H Week

◆ Re-enrollment for the upcoming year begins this week. Lincoln County, Wyoming — Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme this year is Find Your Spark. With so many...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
crossroadstoday.com

National 4-H Week celebrated at commissioners’ court

VICTORIA, Texas- Students part of the Victoria 4-H program presented Victoria County commissioners with homemade baked goods and treats Monday. 4-H is a U.S.-based network of youth organizations whose motto is, “to make the best better,” by learning how to do a wide range of crafts and activities from building rockets to raising sheep.
VICTORIA, TX
wisfarmer.com

National 4-H Week celebrates positive youth development opportunities

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Find your spark, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Kicking Off National 4-H Week In Brown County

National 4-H Week began on Sunday and goes all week long. We had the chance to hear from four individuals who play huge roles in the success of 4-H clubs around the state including the Brown County Positive Youth Development Educator, Melinda Pollen. Brown County is home to 16 4-H clubs that meet on a monthly basis throughout the area.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Wisconsin Central Time NEWS

National 4-H Week :: 10 Fun Facts About 4-H in Marathon County

National 4-H Week will be celebrated October 3-9, 2021. This week celebrates the accomplishments of 4-H youth, and the opportunities 4-H offers to youth in Marathon County and across the country. Here are 10 facts you may not know about 4-H: #1: 4-H was formalized in 1914 by an Act...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Galena Gazette

County sparks adventure during National 4-H Week

GALENA–It’s time to show your green clover pride as National 4-H Week is celebrated Oct. 3-9. This year, University of Illinois Extension-Jo Daviess County 4-H has set some big plans to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Lake Geneva Regional News

Explore 4-H at Oct. 5 Walworth County Fairgrounds event

ELKHORN — Explore 4-H Night is set for Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St. The open house-style event offers parents and children the opportunity to sample 4-H through a variety of hands-on activities related to a number of projects such as arts and crafts, foods, horticulture, wildlife, and more.
ELKHORN, WI
Globe Gazette

National 4-H Week comes to Mitchell County

National 4-H Week is Oct. 3-9, and the public is invited to celebrate with Mitchell County 4-H. There will be a limited number of 4-H lawn signs for fourth through 12th graders to check out. 4-H is still encouraging decorating store fronts. Those unable to decorate a store front could decorate their lawn. To share photos of the celebration go to the Facebook page for Mitchell County 4-H, or email photos to sringhof@iastate.edu.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
Atlantic City Press

Cape May County celebrates 4-H month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H members are excited to celebrate October as National 4-H Month. Every October, 4-H sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to showcase the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. This year’s theme is "Find Your Spark," focusing on how young people in 4-H explore new ideas, develop interests, practice skills and make new friends. Identifying their spark brings out children’s energy and joy and allows them to express their personality, reach their full potential and contribute to the world. Through 4-H, young people combine their concerns with practical skills so they can make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of others. They do this through involvement in clubs, conferences, competitions, camps, and much more.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County 4-H youth head to nationals

Five qualified for national competition in November, raising funds to attend. Five Clackamas County 4-H youth have earned the right to attend the national competition Nov. 5-7 in Louisville, Kentucky, and they're busy raising funds to make it happen. Four of the youth, hailing from various 4-H chapters around the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
newjerseyhills.com

(VIDEO) Hunterdon 4-H celebrates National 4-H Week after an unusual year

Hunterdon County 4-H members celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 3 to 9 after an unusual year. In 2020 the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 had shut many activities down. The 4-H program responded by going virtual, with meetings held online and the annual Achievement Night held virtually complete with a magic show, according to Lillian Shupe, secretary of the Hunterdon County 4-H Leaders Association.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
University of Florida

4-H Poinsettia Sale Supports Orange County Youth

Are you looking for festive holiday decorations or perhaps gifts for family or friends? If so, then now is the time to order a beautiful poinsettia plant from the Orange County 4-H Program. Each year the Orange County 4-H Association sponsors the Poinsettia Sale to support 4-H youth development efforts....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The News

National 4-H Month celebrated at Izard County Quorum Court

Izard County 4-H members were invited to attend Izard County’s October Quorum Court again this year in honor of National 4-H Month recognition. County Judge Eric Smith signed the 4-H proclamation recognizing 4-H in Izard County at the Oct. 5 meeting. October has been set aside on a national level...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
dicksonpost.com

Dickson County 4-H pullet auction set for Oct. 25

The 4-H Chick Chain is one of the more recognized 4-H projects across Tennessee, highlighted by the 4-H Pullet Show and Auction to be held Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Dickson County Fairgrounds. Dickson County 4-H currently has 16 members participating in the project. Last May, those...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WLUC

Marquette County 4-H raising money for youth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a goal of $5,000, Liana Pepin the 4-H Program Coordinator for Marquette County, says they need the community’s support. She says throughout the month of October, the 4-H is raising money. You can donate here. All the funds will stay in Marquette County and will be used to make learning and activity packets for 4-H youth members.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy