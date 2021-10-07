Dickinson County youth celebrate 4-H week Oct. 3-9

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May County 4-H members are excited to celebrate October as National 4-H Month. Every October, 4-H sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to showcase the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. This year’s theme is "Find Your Spark," focusing on how young people in 4-H explore new ideas, develop interests, practice skills and make new friends. Identifying their spark brings out children’s energy and joy and allows them to express their personality, reach their full potential and contribute to the world. Through 4-H, young people combine their concerns with practical skills so they can make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of others. They do this through involvement in clubs, conferences, competitions, camps, and much more.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO