Bakersfield city planning commission to take up new nursing facility proposal

 7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new skilled nursing facility could be coming to Bakersfield.

If approved, the new Aasta Post Acute Hospital facility would be built on Lacy Oliver Place, just south of the Sam’s Club in Southwest Bakersfield.

It would provide 24-hour personalized care for a variety of conditions including stroke recovery, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease and physical rehabilitation.

The city planning commission is set to review the proposal for the new facility on Thursday.

