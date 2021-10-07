CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres fire manger Jayce Tingler after second-half collapse

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres still believe they have a World Series-caliber team despite a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

If the Padres do make it to the Fall Classic in the near future, it won’t be manager Jayce Tingler who leads them there.

The Padres fired Tingler on Wednesday, three days after they finished 79-83 and in third place in the NL West, 28 games behind San Francisco.

General manager A.J. Preller said Tingler — who just a season ago was second in voting for NL Manager of the Year — would be given the opportunity to remain in the organization.

Tingler’s fate was sealed during a shocking freefall that saw the Padres go from a one-game lead for the NL’s second wild-card spot on Sept. 9 to being eliminated from playoff contention with seven games left. The Padres clinched their 10th losing record in 11 seasons.

Tingler was 116-106 overall in two seasons.

Preller said the Padres have embraced the high expectations fostered by their playoff run during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, led by superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado and with Tingler as their rookie manager.

“Ultimately, I felt like this was a change we needed to make in order to get us on that big stage,” Preller said after firing Tingler, his friend from their days together with the Texas Rangers organization. “We feel like we have a talented roster and we have a team that should play into October. The decision today reflects that.”

In a statement, Tingler said: “While I’m profoundly disappointed that our season ended far too soon, I know this team has a very bright future ahead.”

Like Preller, owner Peter Seidler said this season “ultimately is viewed as an aberration because we’re a World Series-caliber, competitive team going forward for the next several years. That’s certainly the standard we hold ourselves to,” Seidler told The Associated Press.

Tingler had no previous managerial experience above rookie-level ball and stints in various Dominican leagues before being hired on Oct. 28, 2019.

Tingler’s predecessor, Andy Green, didn’t have previous big league managerial experience, either, although he managed four seasons in Arizona’s farm system before spending one year as big league third-base coach.

“I trust A.J. to get this thing right this time but I’m not going to demand that it has to fit a checklist item,” Seidler said. “We’re going to find the right human being to be our manager and he’s going to lead us to great things next year and for years to come.”

Tingler guided the Padres to a 37-23 record in 2020 and their first playoff appearance in 13 years. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild-card series before being swept in the division series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

With a payroll of $175 million, the Padres entered this season with World Series aspirations and played with swagger until a number of problems surfaced during the second half, on the field and in the clubhouse.

Although Tatis remains one of the frontrunners for NL MVP, he was bothered by a recurring left shoulder injury and was even moved to the outfield for a time in an attempt to lessen his exposure to injury.

The Padres failed to land a starting pitcher at the trade deadline and then saw their rotation decimated by injuries to Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Chris Paddack, with no depth available to fill in.

There were reports that some players were unhappy that the Padres tried to trade first baseman Eric Hosmer at the deadline. Later, reports surfaced that some players had gone to Preller to voice their displeasure with the job Tingler was doing.

In a stunning dugout dustup on Sept. 18, Machado cursed and yelled at Tatis and had to be separated by teammates and a coach. The spat came after Tatis struck out looking and then argued the call by umpire Phil Cuzzi. Tingler had been ejected when he came out to argue on Tatis’ behalf and wasn’t in the dugout when the superstars clashed.

The Padres plunged to another losing record.

“The failure starts with me. I’m going to look in the mirror and have an honest analysis of what went wrong and what needs to be changed,” said Seidler, a third-generation member of the O’Malley family that used to own the Dodgers.

“As an organization, it’s very clear to me everybody wasn’t pulling on the same end of the rope this year and that’s got to completely change,” Seidler said.

Asked if the clubhouse had become toxic, Seidler said: “It wasn’t as professional as I would expect it to be.”

Back in February, after the Padres gave Tatis the longest contract in baseball history, a 14-year, $340 million deal, Seidler said ownership was committed to bringing a championship to a fan base that has seen more than its share of losing. The Tatis deal followed a $300 million, 10-year deal for Machado in 2019, and a $144 million, eight-year deal for Hosmer in 2018.

“Our city showed up at the ballpark. We’re No. 3 in the major leagues in attendance this year and we need to double down in our commitment to bring a title to San Diego,” Seidler said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ABC30 Fresno

San Diego Padres fire Jayce Tingler in move made with eye on 'big stage'

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres still believe they have a World Series-caliber team despite a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record. If the Padres do make it to the Fall Classic in the near future, it won't be manager Jayce Tingler who leads them there.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs have made their first firing of the offseason

After an abysmal season that might have set the franchise back a few years, the Chicago Cubs have begun an offseason of change. The Chicago Cubs have a massive offseason of change ahead of them, and the front office is wasting no time in making moves. A day after the...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger deserves a look if manager Aaron Boone is canned

Brian Cashman has been loyal to Aaron Boone, but what if the current Yankees manager isn’t the former player that the Yankees executive most wants running the show in the dugout?. As the Yankees get set to finalize a power structure for 2022, Boone will likely be back. But things...
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
FanSided

3 Brewers who completely choked in the NLDS

The Atlanta Braves were able to claim the NLDS as some key members of the Milwaukee Brewers choked. The NLDS featuring the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers is officially over. After falling behind 1-0 in the series by losing game 1 in Milwaukee, the Braves went out and claimed Games 2 through 4 to advance on to the NLCS.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Phil Cuzzi
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The San Diego Padres#Nl
clickhole.com

Forging A Solo Career: Mookie Betts Has Left The Dodgers To Play Baseball By Himself

The MLB playoffs are in full swing, but with a do-or-die game Thursday set to determine who will take on the Atlanta Braves for the National League championship, it looks like one of the teams fighting for their season will now have to do so without one of their biggest stars: Mookie Betts has left the LA Dodgers to start a solo career playing baseball by himself.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Jorge Soler resting on Friday evening

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler is not starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Mets. Soler will sit against Atlanta's division competition after Joc Pederson was chosen as Friday's right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 376 batted balls this season, Soler has produced a 12.5% barrel rate and...
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy