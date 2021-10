Dare to Enter the Theater After Hours? Ever since The Genesee opened in 1927, claims of ghost sightings and unexplained phenomena have occurred. Join the Genesee Theatre staff for a walking tour and learn about the theater's fascinating history, unsettling stories and paranormal activities. Guests receive access to all floors of the theater, including the dressing rooms and stage where the greatest stars have performed. Rated PG-13. Looking for a Spooky Activity for Your Group? Private tours are available for groups of 10 to 20 guests. Ask about our special lounge packages. Contact Events@GeneseeTheatre.com.

